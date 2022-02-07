Morning Source – The Nashville Mom

Morning Source

Guest: The Nashville Mom



Originally Aired: December 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dawn Burns, The Nashville Mom.

Burns is known for her website, The Nashville Mom, where she offers things to do with kids, and advice for the holidays. She’s recently published a children’s book, This is Nashville, showcasing all of her favorite spots she recommends including the Franklin Theatre. You can purchase the book on her website or at Landmark Booksellers.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!