Morning Source – Nashville Home Show

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Home Show



Originally Aired: September 8, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tami Bailey with the Nashville Home Show.

The Nashville Home Show begins September 9, 2022 at Music City Center with special guests, local exhibitors, and a marketplace where you can purchase items to take home. All weekend there will be ticket discounts with $5 after 5 pm and more.

Find more information here.

