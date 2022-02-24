Morning Source – Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo



Originally Aired: February 23, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tami Baliey from the Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo this weekend at Music City Center.

This weekend, you can find everything you need for your next home project from flooring to furniture. Leipers Fork Distillery will be on hand for a happy hour event. You can save money by purchasing your ticket online.

Find more information here.

