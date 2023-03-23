Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival 2023

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Elvis Festival



Originally Aired: March 23, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tom Brown from the Nashville Elvis Festival.

The event begins next Thursday, March 30th continuing thru Sunday, April 2 at The Factory in Franklin. There are ten shows to choose from to attend or you can attend the entire weekend to see the tribute artists, hear from those close to Elvis, and more.

