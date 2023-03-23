Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Nashville Elvis Festival 

Originally Aired: March 23, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tom Brown from the Nashville Elvis Festival.

The event begins next Thursday, March 30th continuing thru Sunday, April 2 at The Factory in Franklin. There are ten shows to choose from to attend or you can attend the entire weekend to see the tribute artists, hear from those close to Elvis, and more.

Find the latest information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: March 23, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here