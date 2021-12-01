Morning Source – Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc

Morning Source

Guest: Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc



Originally Aired: November 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc.

The foundation hosted its first large event at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Sunday, November 7 from 1 pm – 4 pm.

At the free event, there was food trucks, exercise events, education, demonstrations, and live music. BRA, Inc is a non-profit working to empower breast cancer survivors in strength, resilience, and joy. We offer a program with fitness, nutrition, and emotional components.

Find more information here.

