Morning Source – Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc

Originally Aired: November 1, 2021 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Namaste Anderson, Co-Founder of Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc.

The foundation hosted its first large event at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Sunday, November 7 from 1 pm – 4 pm.

At the free event, there was food trucks, exercise events, education, demonstrations, and live music. BRA, Inc is a non-profit working to empower breast cancer survivors in strength, resilience, and joy. We offer a program with fitness, nutrition, and emotional components.

Find more information here. 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

