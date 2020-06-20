Morning Source: Musician Antonio Peebles





Morning Source

Guest: Antonio Peebles



Originally Aired: June 9, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local musician Antonio Peebles, the son of legendary singer Robert Knight, who grew up in Franklin.

Antonio has a soul/funk band comprising members of the Belmont community. The band is called Antonio and the Southern Bruins Band. Follow on Instagram to learn more.

