Morning Source – Music Duo Hemp & Denim

Originally Aired: October 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Franklin residents and music duo Hemp & Denim. Hemp & Denim is comprised of Hemp Meadows and Denim Skye, a retired husband and wife who have reinvented themselves, following their dream of sharing their music with the world. Reminiscent of 60s and 70s California pop and British rock with a splash of Americana.

We talked about their debut video “One Step Over the Line” filmed in downtown Franklin at the Bunganut Pig where all of the items in the lower bar area were brought over from England. They are also shared about making a run for the GRAMMYs with their single under consideration for a GRAMMY nomination submitted by sound engineer Joe Palmaccio who recently died tragically in a motorcycle accident.

