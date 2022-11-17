Morning Source -Music City All Stars

Morning Source

Guest: Music City All Stars



Originally Aired: November 17, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kirsten from Music City All-Stars.

This year at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, we can watch local dancers from Music City All Stars join the group Spirit of American Dancers in the parade.

We learned how they were selected and what Thanksgiving Day will look like for the dancers this year.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!