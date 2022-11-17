Morning Source -Music City All Stars

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Music City All Stars 

Originally Aired: November 17, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kirsten from Music City All-Stars.

This year at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, we can watch local dancers from Music City All Stars join the group Spirit of American Dancers in the parade.

We learned how they were selected and what Thanksgiving Day will look like for the dancers this year.

 

 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

