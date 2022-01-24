Morning Source – Mooyah Burgers Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Mooyah Burgers 

Originally Aired: January 20, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with father and son Martin and Alfredo Arguello from Mooyah Burgers Franklin.

This father and son team is bringing Mooyah Burgers to Franklin next to Whole Foods. Just recently, the sign was placed on the building. This will be their second location in Williamson County, the first opened at Hill Center in 2020. They anticipate this location will open in March 2022.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page!

