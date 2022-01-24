Morning Source – Mooyah Burgers Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Mooyah Burgers



Originally Aired: January 20, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with father and son Martin and Alfredo Arguello from Mooyah Burgers Franklin.

This father and son team is bringing Mooyah Burgers to Franklin next to Whole Foods. Just recently, the sign was placed on the building. This will be their second location in Williamson County, the first opened at Hill Center in 2020. They anticipate this location will open in March 2022.

