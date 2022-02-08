Morning Source – Mint Julep Tours

Morning Source

Guest: Mint Julep Tours



Originally Aired: February 8, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mint Julep Tours.

If you are looking for a new adventure to give this Valentine’s Day, Mint Julep Tours has local group excursions you can try from Jack Daniels Distillery, Murals and Mimosas, BBQ, Beer, and Bourbon. You can do a group tour that lasts for a few hours or spend the whole day exploring. They also have tours to Kentucky where you can take bourbon tours or visit a horse farm.

Find more information here.

