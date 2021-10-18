Morning Source – Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow

Morning Source

Guest: Mindy Tate – Franklin Tomorrow



Originally Aired: October 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate from Franklin Tomorrow.

Franklin Tomorrow has several events planned this month. The Breakfast with the Mayors will take place on October 19th at Rolling Hills Community Church, this will be the last one for 2021. This is a schedule change to accommodate for the Franklin elections to be held on Tuesday, October, 26th.

Nominations for Volunteer Awards have been extended until October 20th. There are several categories to nominate those who have made an impact in our community. The awards ceremony will be held on November 16th. Find the latest news and make a nomination on the Franklin Tomorrow website here.

