Morning Source – Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Mindy Tate-Franklin Tomorrow 

Originally Aired: July 18, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow.

Franklin Tomorrow has several upcoming events – they will turn 22 in 22 with a special event at The Factory in Franklin, where you will feel as if you are dining on Main Street. Breakfast with the Mayors takes place on July 26th, and they are assisting in taking donations for the Jimmy Gentry statue in downtown Franklin.

Learn more here. 

