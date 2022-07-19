Morning Source – Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow

Morning Source

Guest: Mindy Tate-Franklin Tomorrow



Originally Aired: July 18, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Tate with Franklin Tomorrow.

Franklin Tomorrow has several upcoming events – they will turn 22 in 22 with a special event at The Factory in Franklin, where you will feel as if you are dining on Main Street. Breakfast with the Mayors takes place on July 26th, and they are assisting in taking donations for the Jimmy Gentry statue in downtown Franklin.

Learn more here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!