Morning Source: Mike Karl, a Brentwood Dad Who Biked Across the U.S. to Celebrate His Son

Morning Source

Guest: Mike Karl, a Brentwood Dad Who Biked Across the U.S. to Celebrate His Son



Originally Aired: August 6, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mike Karl. Brentwood father, Mike Karl, biked across the country to raise money for Ewing Sarcoma disease in memory of his late son. Sean Karl was diagnosed with rare pediatric cancer in 2012, and passed away in November of 2014 at 20 years of age.

Learn more at seankarlfoundation.org.

