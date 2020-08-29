Morning Source: Michelle and Bethany from My Kind of Fit

Morning Source

Guest: Michelle and Bethany from My Kind of Fit



Originally Aired: June 24, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Michelle and Bethany from My Kind of Fit.

My Kind of Fit offers online workouts for anyone at any level of fitness. They offer HIIT, Fit Flow and Stretch & Meditate classes.

Learn more at mykindoffit.com

