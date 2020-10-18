Morning Source: Michael Tran from the Recovery Lounge

Morning Source

Guest: Michael Tran from the Recovery Lounge



Originally Aired: July 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Michael Tran from the Recovery Lounge in Franklin Tennessee.

The Recovery Lounge opened in February of this year. They offer Cryotherapy, Compression Therapy, Electrotherapy, Stretch Therapy, Massage Therapy and a smoothie bar.

Recovery Lounge is located at 320 Liberty Pike Suite #125 Franklin, TN 37064, across the street from the Factory.

Follow The Recovery Lounge on Facebook for more.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!