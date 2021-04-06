Morning Source: Melinda Doolittle

Morning Source

Guest: Melinda Doolittle



Originally Aired: April 5, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with former American Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle about the current season of American Idol, her new podcast, and more.

On the current season of American Idol, several local artists are competing. Currently, Hunter Metts, of Franklin, and Cassie Colemen, of Columbia, are competing.

Watch American Idol on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 7pm.

