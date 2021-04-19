Morning Source: Melinda Doolittle Talks American Idol

Morning Source

Guest: Melinda Doolittle Talks American Idol



Originally Aired: April 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman visits with Melinda Doolittle for some American Idol talk and discuss how our local artists Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts are doing.

Since this interview took place, Cassandra and Hunter have made it into the Top 10. Read more here.

***

