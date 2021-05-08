Morning Source: Melinda Doolittle Talks American Idol 2021

Morning Source

Guest: Melinda Doolittle Talks American Idol 2021



Originally Aired: May 4, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman visits with former American Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle for American Idol talk. The Top 10 on American Idol was recently cut to only 7 contestants and one of our local competitors – Cassandra Coleman – was one of the three who did not receive enough votes from viewers to stay on the show.

For more of our American Idol coverage, click here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!