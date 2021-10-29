Morning Source – Meg Hershey -PumpkinFest 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Meg Hershey, Pumpkin Fest 2021  

Originally Aired: October 29, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with COO of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Meg Hershey about PumpkinFest 2021.

PumpkinFest is returning for 2021 after taking a year off for COVID last year. Hershey shared with us the event will continue as planned unless severe weather takes place at the festival.

All of the favorites are back this year- Halloween Costume contest, Pet Contest, local talent on stages performing throughout the day, kids zone, and the chili cook-off. New this year, is Autumn Alley with corn hole, and with lots of photo opps.

Find all the details about Pumpkin Fest here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleMorning Source: Country Fusion Workout
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here