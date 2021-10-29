Morning Source – Meg Hershey -PumpkinFest 2021

Morning Source

Guest: Meg Hershey, Pumpkin Fest 2021



Originally Aired: October 29, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with COO of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Meg Hershey about PumpkinFest 2021.

PumpkinFest is returning for 2021 after taking a year off for COVID last year. Hershey shared with us the event will continue as planned unless severe weather takes place at the festival.

All of the favorites are back this year- Halloween Costume contest, Pet Contest, local talent on stages performing throughout the day, kids zone, and the chili cook-off. New this year, is Autumn Alley with corn hole, and with lots of photo opps.

Find all the details about Pumpkin Fest here.

