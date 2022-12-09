Morning Source – Meg Hershey, Dickens of a Christmas

Morning Source

Guest: Meg Hershey



Originally Aired: December 8, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

The Dickens of a Christmas takes place this weekend in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Meg Hershey tells us about the highlights of the festival, from the town sing on Saturday and it’s the most artisans ever to appear at the festival, making it the perfect time to grab a last minute gift.

