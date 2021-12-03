Morning Source – Matthew West

Morning Source

Guest: Matthew West



Originally Aired: December 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Christian artist Matthew West.

Matthew West stops by to talk with us about his return to the City of Franklin tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 3. This is West’s third time to take part in the tree lighting event. We also talked about his new Christmas album – “We Need Christmas” a mix of classic and originals. After the tree lighting, he’s headed out on tour.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!