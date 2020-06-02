



Morning Source

Guest: Matt Largen, President & CEO of Williamson Inc



Originally Aired: May 6, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matt Largen, President & CEO of Williamson Inc on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting small businesses and how Williamson Inc is reaching out to local businesses during this unprecedented time.

Learn more at williamsonchamber.com.

