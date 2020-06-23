Morning Source: Marina Conley With Boyle Investment Company





Morning Source

Guest: Marina Conley With Boyle Investment Company



Originally Aired: May 28, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Marina Conley with Boyle Investment Company at Berry Farms to talk about their current fundraiser called “Berry Farms Meals For Franklin Families,” which collects monetary donations to help those who struggle with hunger as a result of COVID-19. The money donated will be used to purchase meals from Berry Farms restaurants and delivered weekly to families in need.

Learn more at BerryFarmsTN.com.

