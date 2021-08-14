Morning Source: Made South Meals

Morning Source

Guest: Made South Meals



Originally Aired: April 27, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chef Alex Belew about Made South Meals, available in Franklin.

Made South Meals has a physical location in Murfreesboro at 352 W. Northfield Blvd, Suite 4F. You can bulk order on their website and pick up a whole week’s worth of meals or you can drop in for grab n go Monday through Saturday.

Nutrition Faktory off Mallory Lane (790 Jordan Rd #104, Franklin) or at Franklin Athletic Club (112 Rand Pl, Franklin) carries Made South Meals. Follow Made South Meals on Facebook for the latest updates.

