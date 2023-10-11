Morning Source – Made Market Holiday

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Made Market Holiday 

Originally Aired: October 10, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brooke Schneider, a vendor at the upcoming event Holiday Made Market.

The market takes place on Friday, December 15th and Saturday, December 16th at The Factory at Franklin. This will be the first time for Made Market to host a holiday market in Franklin.

Find tickets to the event here.  Find more information about Brooke’s ceramics here. 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

