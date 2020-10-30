Morning Source: Lucky Ladd Farms

Morning Source

Guest: Lucky Ladd Farms

Originally Aired: October 7, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Amy Ladd from Lucky Ladd Farms about their fall events.

You must reserve tickets for a specific time prior to visiting the farm. Click here to buy tickets. The farm is open until November 1. Tickets are still available for Oct 30 and November 1. Tickets are sold out for Halloween.

Learn more luckyladdfarms.com.

