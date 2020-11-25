Morning Source: Loveless Cafe

Morning Source

Guest: Loveless Cafe



Originally Aired: November 10, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Crystal Buttrey from Loveless Cafe about their biscuits and take and heat meals.

Learn more about Loveless Cafe at www.lovelesscafe.com.

Although Loveless has sold out of their Family Packs for Thanksgiving meals to go, they offer some other options if you are looking for Loveless Cafe on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving Day, you can dine in at Loveless from 8am to 2pm, you can also order heat n’ eat side dishes, biscuits and ham. Click here to see all the offerings.

Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!