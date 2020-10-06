Morning Source: Lotz House in Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Lotz House in Franklin Tennessee



Originally Aired: September 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with JT Thompson from the Lotz House in Franklin Tennessee about their upcoming ghost tours.

The guided 90-minute ghost tour begins at 6:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night through the month of October, including Halloween. Visitors may also make reservations for other nights. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 – 13. The Lotz House adheres to Tennessee’s Covid-19 guidelines and protocols for the safety of visitors. Lotz House staff wear masks and ask that all visitors wear masks as well. To purchase tickets, call 615-790-7190. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

Background of The Lotz House

At the center of the gruesome Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by Travel Channel.

Strange happenings at Lotz House include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.

