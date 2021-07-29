Morning Source: Lorie and Jason Burcham

Morning Source

Guest: Lorie and Jason Burcham



Originally Aired: July 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with celebrity cake designer Lorie Burcham and her husband, Jason, the former owners of specialty café and bakery Crumb de la Crumb in Bellevue, who made the finals of the FOX summer cooking show Crime Scene Kitchen.

