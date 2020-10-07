Morning Source: Lori Birckhead From By Faith Farm

Morning Source

Guest: Lori Birckhead from By Faith Farm



Originally Aired: July 21, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lori Birckhead from By Faith Farm in Joelton, TN.

During the summer months, guests are invited to pick their own flowers. During the fall months, they host Autumn Evenings, a night of music, food and family entertainment.

Activities include:

Animals to pet from Sugarbush Farms⁣

Hayrides⁣

Sunflower Picking⁣

Pumpkin Painting⁣

Local Vendor Farmer’s Market

Live Music Featuring

Food Trucks On Site!

By Faith Farm is a donation farm in Joelton, TN. 100% of the produce grown is donated to Tennessee families in need. Proceeds from Autumn Evenings benefit their food initiative.

By Faith Farm is located at 7721 Whites Creek Pike, Joelton. Learn more at byfaithfarm.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!