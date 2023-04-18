Morning Source – London Dendy

Donna Vissman
Morning Source
Guest: London Dendy 

Originally Aired: April 14, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with London Dendy and David “Doc” Abbott owner of ShowDog Studios.

The short film Jaxson just finished filming in Franklin. London plays the role of “Luna”- a premiere event will be announced soon.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

