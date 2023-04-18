Morning Source – London Dendy

Morning Source

Guest: London Dendy



Originally Aired: April 14, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with London Dendy and David “Doc” Abbott owner of ShowDog Studios.

The short film Jaxson just finished filming in Franklin. London plays the role of “Luna”- a premiere event will be announced soon.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!