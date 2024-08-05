Morning Source – Lindsey Stirling

Guest: Lindsey Stirling 

Originally Aired: August 2, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lindsey Stirling, who brings The Duality Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 6th. Her high-energy show features acrobatics, incredible music, and more. And be listening to the song that was used in the Summer Olympics.

