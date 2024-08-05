Morning Source – Lindsey Stirling

Morning Source
Guest: Lindsey Stirling
Originally Aired: August 2, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lindsey Stirling, who brings The Duality Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 6th. Her high-energy show features acrobatics, incredible music, and more. And be listening to the song that was used in the Summer Olympics.
Find tickets here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Please join our FREE Newsletter