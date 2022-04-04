Morning Source – Lindamood Bell Learning Center

Morning Source

Guest: Lindamood Bell Learning Center



Originally Aired: March 31, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Gail Zuckerwise, theCenter Director of Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes which will open in Brentwood.

The location for the new learning center in Brentwood hasn’t been revealed but Zuckerwise did share with us the benefits of the Lindamood Bell techniques in helping your student fill in the gaps or make learning easier for them. Until they open, they will also offer virtual classes. Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!