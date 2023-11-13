Morning Source -Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Morning Source

Guest: Leiper’s Fork Distillery



Originally Aired: November 9, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynlee and Lee Kennedy from Leiper’s Fork Distillery in Leiper’s Fork.

The distillery has been open in Williamson County since 2016, expanding to offer a tasting room on Main Street in Franklin.

