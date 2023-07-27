Morning Source – Lee Rocker of Stray Cats

Morning Source

Guest: Lee Rocker



Originally Aired: July 25, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lee Rocker from Stray Cats.

Lee Rocker will perform at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday night. Rocker’s many accomplishments include induction into the Bass Player Hall of Fame, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by his home city of Laguna Beach, California.

In 2022, Rocker made the list for Bass Player Magazine’s 100 Greatest Bassists of all time.

There are still a few tickets to the show tonight, find them here.

