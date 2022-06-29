Morning Source – Lee Company

Morning Source

Guest: Lee Company



Originally Aired: June 29, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dedric Townsend, Recruiting Supervisor for Lee Company.

Lee Company is hosting a hiring event on July 9th from 10 am – 3 pm. Those interested in employment are asked to attend the event. If you are unable to attend, job seekers can apply online.

Find more information here.

