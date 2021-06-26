Morning Source: Kenny Bowling From TN Box Beams

Morning Source

Guest: Kenny Bowling From TN Box Beams



Originally Aired: August 27, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kenny Bowling from TN Box Beams.

Bowling leads TN Box Beams, a Franklin, Tenn., enterprise with a product that hits a sweet spot for home builders and homeowners. Wood beams are a fashionable look–both of-the-moment and timeless. But TN Box Beams aren’t your typical beams. Unlike solid timber beams, they are lightweight and require no additional structural support. Unlike faux beams, they are beautiful real wood. The combination of real wood and easy installation have made them a popular commodity for renovators and won them inclusions on Property Brothers Buying and Selling and other HGTV shows.

Learn more at https://tnboxbeams.com/.

