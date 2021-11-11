Morning Source – Ken Leggett with River Fest

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Ken Leggett – River Fest

Originally Aired: October 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ken Leggett with River Fest.

This free event was held on Sunday, October 24 at 1215 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The event featured a performance by People on the Porch, food trucks, ax throwing and activities for the kids.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

