Morning Source – Kelsey & Chris

Morning Source
Guest: Kelsey Cooke & Chris Guerra
Originally Aired: June 23, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Cooke & Chris Guerra.
We talked about their movie Re-Opening, a portion filmed in Franklin. Also, they will host an improv class on Saturday, July 15th; find more information here.
Watch Re-Opening here.
*****
