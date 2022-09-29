Morning Source -Katie Beth West

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Katie Beth West 

Originally Aired: September 29, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood High School student Katie Beth West.

West will appear in the Nashville Film Festival feature called Graceland. The film will be shown on Friday, September 30th at TPAC. Soon, you will also be able to see West in the George and Tammy series to be released on Paramount +.

Learn more about Nashville Film Festival here. 

