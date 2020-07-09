Morning Source: Kasi Haire With Nolensville & Thompson’s Station Farmers Market





Morning Source

Guest: Kasi Haire With Nolensville & Thompson’s Station Farmers Market



Originally Aired: May 20, 2020

Morning Source talks to Kasi Haire with Nolensville & Thompson’s Station Farmers Market.

(of note: the food truck festival mentioned in the interview is a past event)

The Nolensville Farmers Market takes place at the Historic Nolensville School every Saturday 8am – 12pm and the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market takes place at Sarah Benson Park every Thursday 4pm – 7pm.

Follow Nolensville Farmers Market on Facebook.

Follow Thompson’s Farmers Market on Facebook.

