Morning Source: Karin Moughler

Morning Source

Guest: Karin Moughler

Originally Aired: October 1, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Karin Moughler about the virtual More Than Pink Walk that took place virtually in October of this year.

The More Than Pink Walk is Komen’s signature fundraising event. It’s a day where we can all put aside everything else in our lives and share our space, our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives. When we come together, we’re more than one person living with breast cancer, and instead, part of a community of people ready to take action. From the moment you sign up, you have an entire community that’s here and ready to support you in reaching your goals!

Learn more about the Susan G Komen Central Tennessee Chapter here.

