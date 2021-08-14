Morning Source: Karen Kingsbury and Son Tyler Russell

Morning Source

Guest: Karen Kingsbury and Son Tyler Russell



Originally Aired: March 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Karen Kingsbury and her son Tyler Russell about their latest book together – Never Grow Up, the story of what it was like to grow up in the Baxter family, the best family ever. Karen has been writing The Baxter family since 2000. You can buy Never Grow Up locally at Landmark Booksellers, located at 114 E Main St in downtown Franklin.

Karen Kingsbury is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author with 25 million copies in print.

Learn more here.

