Morning Source – Kandles by Kierra

Originally Aired: November 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kandles by Kierra Perkins.

Kierra is a local high school student who founded Kandles by Kierra. The idea began after she made a candle for her dad for Father’s Day inspired by one of their favorite things to do together -make chocolate chip cookies together. After so many requests for candles, Kierra is selling her candles and has made several appearances at the CoolSprings Galleria.

