Morning Source – Justin Leady

Morning Source

Guest: Justin Leady



Originally Aired: February 9, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Justin Leady with Junk King.

On Saturday, February 10, Justin Leady with Junk King will be at Berry Farms in front of Cookie Fix with an opportunity to toss your past relationship away in a dump truck. Each item received will be donated or recycled and we will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.

The event is from 11 am to 2 pm at 3100 Village Plains Circle, Franklin.

Learn more here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!