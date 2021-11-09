Morning Source – Josiah & Lindsay with Condado Tacos

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Josiah and Lindsay-Condado Tacos

Originally Aired: October 20, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Josiah and Lindsay from Condado Tacos.

Condado Tacos recently opened its second location in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Josiah and Lindsay chatted with us about the new taco spot sharing their favorite margarita and the endless possibilities of taco creations.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

