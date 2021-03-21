Morning Source: Joshua Merrill with Legacy Coffee Co.

Morning Source

Guest: Joshua Merrill with Legacy Coffee Co.



Originally Aired: July 24, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Owner of Legacy Coffee Co. Joshua Merrill.

In March of last year, Legacy Coffee opened a new location next to Spring Hill High School at 2547 Nashville Hwy, Columbia.

Legacy Coffee first began as a food truck five years ago, and then opened a location inside Viking Pizza in Spring Hill in 2018.

In addition to coffee, Legacy Coffee also offers breakfast and lunch offerings. Follow Legacy Coffee on Facebook for more.

