Morning Source: Jon Mullins

Originally Aired: September 29, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton.

Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.

His current single “Hot Like Summer” is a fun, up tempo, dance track with soaring falsetto and driving beat that vibes like Justin Timberlake-meets-Bruno Mars. It further showcases the depth of his artistry and in the process, ignites a fire that promises to burn brightly for many years to come.

Follow Jon on Facebook for the latest.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.

