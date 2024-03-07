Morning Source – John Craig from Tennessee Woodpile

Morning Source
Guest: John Craig
Originally Aired: March 6, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with John Craig, a member of the bluegrass band Tennessee Woodpile.
Tennessee Woodpile is hosting Bluegrass at the Bird on Friday, March 15th, at the Mockingbird Theatre at The Factory at Franklin. Bluegrass legend Larry Sparks will be the special guest for the event.
Learn more here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!