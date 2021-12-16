Morning Source – Jennifer Paisley of Crush Connection

Morning Source

Guest: Crush Connection – Jennifer Paisley



Originally Aired: November 4, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennifer Paisley, who created Crush Connection with her daughter.

Crush Connection, the first and only pet dating app, where your own status doesn’t matter. It’s for those who want to have fun in a dating app without actually dating and share fun photos of their pets.

The app is the perfect marriage of gameplay and pet-lover interaction in a fun, friendly virtual environment that has all the perks and pitfalls of real-life dating (but with much better-looking participants).

You can find it now in the Apple Store.

